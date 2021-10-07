NTA launches new destination website

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS October 06, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) announcing the launch of a new destination website on October 06, 2021.Nevis Tourism welcomes visitors to its revamped website, which spotlights the luxe Caribbean island’s offerings alongside stunning imagery of its famed sandy beaches and lush green mountains.The new site also houses an exciting vacation giveaway for visitors at an elegant hideaway in the heart of the Caribbean.

“We’re happy to welcome back visitors to Nevis and hope our new website gives an enticing first taste of our special island. The new layout combines a sleek design with rich content and updated photography, illustrating a true reflection of our destination, our history and our unique tourism offering,” says Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.The website features optimized travel information about Nevis, including accommodations, attractions, restaurants and bars, island events, and history and culture.

