Nurses in Nevis receive salary upgrade

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (NOVEMBER 02, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has fulfilled a promise to nurses on the island to upgrade their salaries.According to Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance and Senior Minister of Health in the NIA, more than 70 nurses have benefited from the increase to their salaries. The announcement was made during his monthly press conference on October 29, 2020.

“The Ministry of Health and the government are pleased to announce that the salary upgrade promised to our nursing staff has been delivered…It has been paid. Some 70 plus staff members will receive payment retroactive from June 01, 2020,” he said.Mr. Brantley thanked the nurses for their invaluable contribution to the provision of quality health care on Nevis, especially for having been on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE>>