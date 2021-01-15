OAS Scholarships available to study in Brazil

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 14 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the general public that the 2021 round for Organization of American States (OAS) Scholarships to pursue studies at master’s or doctoral levels in Brazil is now open.

Programmes will be available for study for a period of two years for those pursuing master’s degrees and four years for those pursuing doctorate degrees.Detailed information regarding the OAS Scholarship Programme is available on the OAS website at http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships. However, for specific information/inquiries/guidance regarding the 2021 scholarship round, interested persons can contact the office at gcub.bolsasbrazil@gmail.com.The deadline for applications is Friday, 22nd January 2021.