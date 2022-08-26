OAS-UAGM Scholarship opportunities now available

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform you that the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with the Universidad Ana G. Mendez (UAGM) is offering scholarship opportunities to pursue studies at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels beginning in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Academic programmes will be offered on-site in the United States and will be conducted in Spanish and English. The scholarship will cover a one-time tuition allowance of USD $4,000 for the first 15 students who enroll in the programme. All other expenses will be borne by the recipient.

Interested participants should submit their applications online through the following website:https://anagmendez.net/international-scholarships/index_es.html by 15th September, 2022.