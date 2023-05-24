OECS Commemorates World Hypertension Day

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) hypertension or high blood pressure is when the pressure in the blood is too elevated/high (greater than or equal to 140/90 mmHg). While common symptoms include severe headaches, chest pains, dizziness and blurred vision, many persons with hypertension will be asymptomatic (i.e., presenting no symptoms or signs of illness) and it is therefore important for persons to regularly check their blood pressure to know whether it is high.

The Caribbean region has the highest prevalence of hypertension in the Americas, ranging from approximately 21% to 27%, in 2021. High blood pressure is the main risk factor for developing cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack and stroke, which are in turn the leading cause of death in the Caribbean and among OECS Member States .