Officers observe Month of Older Persons

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 03, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Officers from the Stapleton and Tabernacle Police Stations distributed a number of care packages to several residents in their areas in observance of the Month of Older Persons. The Month of Older Persons is celebrated annually in October.Sergeant Charmaine Audain and her team at the Stapleton Police Station distributed packages as part of their Senior Service to six older persons in the community on October 31, 2020. Items for the baskets were bought and packaged by the team and distributed to the four females who were initially a part of the service and two males.

The Sergeant explained that packages were also delivered to two men who were added to their senior service.“We looked for two men because we recognized that we only had all females. So, we are looking for a balance of four men. So far, we have two and are in search for two more. As the elderly month closes off today, we decided to give packages to each person, showing them how much we love and appreciate them in the community.”

READ MORE>>