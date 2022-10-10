Official address in recognition of World Post Day 2022

On the 9th October 2022, the St. Kitts and Nevis Postal Service joins in celebrating ‘World Post Day” globally. The day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (U.P.U) formation in 1874. The purpose of World Post Day is to bring awareness of the post in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to social and economic development.

The theme for this year’s World Post Day is “Post For Planet”. It is evident for years that climate change is real. We only have to view the international news to see the effects of climate change on countries around the world, whether it is historic flooding, severe droughts, more frequent and intense storms and hurricanes and frequent wildfires. These cannot be ignored. Even in our very own St. Kitts and Nevis, we have been experiencing significant periods of droughts over the past several years.