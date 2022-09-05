Official back-to-school address by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley

Greetings Fellow Citizens and Residents, across our great Federation teachers and students are actively planning and preparing with anticipation for the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. As the Minister of Education, this year is a significant one for me as I embark upon a journey to reassess, re-imagine and redefine education as we know it. Quality education is a fundamental right to which every human being should have access. Citizens and residents, it is my intent to ensure that the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to lead in the area of education. During my address, I will highlight pertinent information that will guide our Ministry throughout this academic year. This will include important dates, updated Covid-19 protocols, the annual back-to-school Key Message, personnel changes and the Ministry’s goals.

Our school year will begin on Monday 5th September, 2022 and all teachers, teacher assistants and ancillary staff in our public Early Childhood Centres, Primary and Secondary Schools are expected to report for work by the designated time. All employees, students and parents of private academic institutions should be guided by their proprietors or School Boards.