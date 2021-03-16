Official Ministerial Address In Observance Of World Consumer Rights Day & Consumer Awareness Week 2021 (March 14-19, 2021)

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 15 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Today, Monday, March 15th St. Kitts and Nevis joins the rest of the international community in observing World Consumer Rights Day, under the theme: “Tackling Plastic Pollution”. The theme is meant to raise awareness and effect positive consumer attitudes and practices insofar as sustainable development is concerned. In fact, the theme builds on the one for last year – “The Sustainable Consumer” and focuses on the key role of governments, consumer rights’ groups, civil society and the private sector in addressing the global plastic pollution crisis.

Each year, since March 15th 1983, the United Kingdom (UK) based Consumers International (CI) sets aside time to showcase the importance of protecting all of us as global citizens – since we are, by definition, the consumers of goods and services which the world produces. The 60-year old CI uses the annual celebration of World Consumer Rights Day to focus on its mandate of supporting the creation of, and mission of consumer advocacy groups and agencies in some 100 countries. The choice of March 15th is also not accidental, given that it was on this date in 1962 when former United States President, the late John F. Kennedy would have become the first global leader to highlight consumer rights, in an address to Congress. In that statement, President Kennedy stressed to lawmakers the imperative of protecting consumer interests by ensuring that consumers are not made victims of “fraudulent or misleading advertisements and labels”.

