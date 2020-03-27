Official statement by the Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020(SKNVIBES)

In spite of my major priority in leading our COVID-19 response and, in particular, our contact tracing programme to keep our people safe, I am compelled to take the time to address the public on the matter of malicious and misleading voice messages that have been circulating via social media that (a) attempt to bring dishonour to our National COVID-19 Task Force; and (b) create the false impression that my relationship with the Honourable Prime Minister is confrontational.

Nothing good can come from these falsehoods that are deliberately contrived to create ill will, fear and distrust in the public who are already concerned about this pandemic. As the International Health Regulations (IHR) focal point for the Federation, I am duty bound to report all CARPHA laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 to Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) within 24 hours of receipt of the laboratory results.