Officials from Her Majesty’s Prison are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, November 11

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

Officials from Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The special guests will be Commissioner of Corrections at HMP, Terrance James, and Principal Officer at HMP, Ms. Virgil Hodge.

The duo will discuss the rehabilitation programme at HMP, which is vital to the reintegration of inmates into the society. Other pertinent issues with respect to the correctional institution will be discussed.Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.