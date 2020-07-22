Officials From Ministry Of International Trade, Industry, Commerce And Consumer Affairs Are Special Guests On Working For You On Wednesday, July 22

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 21, 2020 (SKNIS):

Officials from the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

The special guests will be Director of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, Stuart LaPlace; Director of the Department of Industry, Commerce and Small Business Development, Mr. Phillip Browne; Director of Trade, Mr. Sean Lawrence; and Director of Consumer Affairs, Mr. Paul Queeley.

The panellists will discuss the roles and objectives of their respective departments in carrying out the mandate of the government. This will include policy, programmes and plans designed to achieve the objectives of the various departments.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ sknismedia/