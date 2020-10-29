Officials from Ministry of Sustainable Development are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, October 28

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 28, 2020 (SKNIS)

Officials from the Ministry of Sustainable Development will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The special guests will be Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Mrs. Elreter Simpson-Browne; Director of Statistics, Mr. Carlton Phipps; Social Statistician/Demographer, Mr. Corneil Williams; and Senior Statistician with responsibility for Data Dissemination and Advocacy, Ms. Samantha C. Huggins.

The panel will discuss the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) activities, which include highlights of Statistics Day Week of Activities, a recap of the PHC tagline, slogan and logo competitions, launch of the PHC Jingle competition, and the pre-census listing and mapping exercise, among other related issues.

