Officials from the Department of Community Development and Social Services are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, March 31

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 30, 2021 (SKNIS)

Officials from the Department of Community Development and Social Services will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The special guests will be Osslyn Ward-Harris, Director of Community Development and Social Services and Member of Seniors Enrichment Programme Committee; Dahlia Scarborough, Case Manager within the Department of Social Services and Chair of Seniors Enrichment Programme Committee; and Haniff Charles, Community Development Officer and Secretary on Seniors Enrichment Programme Committee.

The discussion will focus on the Seniors Enrichment Programme. The objectives of the programme, the ageing process; psychosocial issues in the ageing process; the impact of COVID-19 on Seniors; family support for Seniors; and abuse and discrimination of Seniors, among other related issues, will be discussed.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.