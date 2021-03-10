Officials from the Ministry of National Security are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, March 10

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 9, 2021 (SKNIS)

Officials from the Ministry of National Security will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.The special guests will be Mr. Osmond Petty, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, and Retired Major General Stewart Saunders, National Security Advisor.

The discussion will focus on the Ministry of National Security’s National Security Strategy (NSS). An overview of the NSS will be given along with the vision statement; the main ingredients of the strategy and the operationalizing of the strategy will be discussed among other related issues. Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.