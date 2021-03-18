Officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, March 17

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

Officials from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, and in particular the Water Services Department (WSD), will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The special guests will be Mr. Cromwell Williams, Hydrogeologist and Acting Water Engineer at the WSD; Mr. Ryan Phillip, Geologist and Assistant Water Engineer at the WSD; and Ms. Che-Raina Warner, Communications Officer in the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

The discussion will focus on “Valuing Water”, which is the 2021 theme for World Water Day celebrated globally on March 22. Issues relating to taking action in tackling the water crisis; the environmental, social, and cultural value people place on water; climate change and its impacts; water conservation practices; and the local water situation, among other related issues, will be debated.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM, and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.