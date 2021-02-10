Officials from the National Aids Secretariat are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, February 10

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 09, 2021 (SKNIS)

Officials from the National AIDS Secretariat will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.The special guests will be Dr. Mathias Ofre, National HIV/AIDS Programme Coordinator, and Mrs. Lucine Pemberton Vaughan, Health Educator/Counsellor.

The discussion will focus on HIV/AIDS, how the HIV can be transmitted to other persons, rapid testing for HIV, and Operation Safe Streets Safe Sheets, a drive, giving persons the opportunity for testing thereby ensuring our streets are safe, free of STI’s, specifically HIV. Other matters related to HIV/AIDS will be discussed.Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

