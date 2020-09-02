Officials from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, September 02

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 02, 2020 (SKNIS)

Officials from the National Housing Corporation (NHC) will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, September 02, 2020. The special guests will be the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister of Human Settlement with responsibility for NHC; Valentine Lindsay, Chairman of NHC Board; and Jonelle Rawlins, Manager, Client and Public Relations.

The NHC is celebrating its 24th anniversary with a week of activities and the panellists will discuss the role and objectives of the NHC in carrying out the mandate of the government. This will include policy, programmes and plans designed to achieve the objectives of the NHC.Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/