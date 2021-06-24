Officials from the New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Center are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, June 23

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 23, 2021 (SKNIS)

Officials from the New Horizons Juvenile Rehabilitation Center will be the special guests on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.The special guests will be Ms. Adele Williams, New Horizons Director; Ms. Shaneze Sam, New Horizons Case Worker; and Mr. Culbert Browne, New Horizons House Parent.

The discussion will focus on Juvenile Delinquency Prevention and Treatment. The purpose and mission statement of the facility will be discussed, how the center functions on a daily basis, education and skill development programmes, behaviour management, and several other related issues will be treated.Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.