Officials from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited are special guests on Working for You on Wednesday, August 26

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 26, 2020 (SKNIS)

Officials from the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.The special guests will be Mr. Anthony Morton, Executive Manager of Marketing at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd (SKNANB), and Nikita Liburd, Electronics Banking Representative at SKNANB.

The panel will discuss new initiatives at the SKNANB especially at this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and how banking lifestyles are changing to adapt to the new normal going forward.Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

