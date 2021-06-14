Officials working to combat COVID at HMP

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 14 2021(SKNVIBES)

PRISON officials are working around the clock to ensure that they combat the spread of the Coronavirus within Her Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre, as the positive numbers have increased over the weekend.

SKNVibes has learnt that the number of prisoners tested positive for COVID-19 have increased by eight over the weekend, and officials are awaiting the results of more inmates and staff members.In an invited comment, Superintendent of Prisons Terrence James confirmed that there are currently nine positive cases among inmates within the facility, while there has been no uptick in the earlier reported number of staff members who have the virus.

On Friday (June 11), this media house reported that one inmate had contracted the virus while another, who occupied the same cell, had complained of feeling unwell. The virus is suspected to have entered the facility through two staff members who had reportedly tested positive.The Superintendent confirmed to this media house that they are awaiting results for 10 samples sent for testing, which could be received at any time.

