Old Road Committee introduces new crime fighting initiative

BRINGING communities together to fight crime is the primary aim of a new civil organization members, representatives from the Police Force and individuals within the Old Road Policing District.

The Old Road District Community Advisory Committee on Crime Prevention was established to bring all communities within the district together to fight crime and provide a platform to enhance youth development within those areas.

Speaking with SKNVibes News, Sergeant Matthew McGuire explained that the group covers the West Farm to Godwin Ghaut areas with a group of retired civil servants working to gather feedback on the best practices of how to police the communities across the districts, and create a nurturing environment.

The Federation was plagued by instances of crime within various communities over the last decade and the Police Force has been working assidiously to solve the problem.