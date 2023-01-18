Old Road teen charged for Alford’s death

POLICE have arrested and charged 18-year-old Calbert Powell of Station Street, Old Road for the murder of St. Paul’s resident, Javrell Alford.

While revellers were participating in J’Ouvert Day on the streets of Basseterre on December 26, 2022, Powell had allegedly stabbed Alford multiple times and was rushed to the JNF General Hospital where he succumbcipated to his injuries.

Police revealed in a media statement that Powell was charged with the capital offence on Monday (Jan. 15) and remains in police custody.

That incident had overshadowed the return of the festival and raised broader questions over the way members of the public continue to record videos of persons who are injured or sustained life-threatening injuries and circulate them via social media.