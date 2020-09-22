On tomorrow’s Leadership Matters, PM Harris will be joined by the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Ambassador H.E. Dr. Everson Hull

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 22 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 21st installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Joining the Honourable Prime Minister on the panel and answering audience questions will be Minister of Health, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. The Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett also presides over the 37th Independence Anniversary Committee.

