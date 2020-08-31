On tomorrow’s Leadership Matters, PM Harris will be joined by the Hon. Jonel Powell, Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 18th installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.Joining the Prime Minister on the panel and answering audience questions will be Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, the Honourable Jonel Powell.

Section 9 of The Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations, 2020, which came into operation as at 5:00am last Saturday, August 29th, states that all public educational places of instruction may reopen as long as they comply with the minimum standards set out in Schedule 2. Please access the link to these Regulations here; Schedule 2 is published on pages 10-12: https://zizonline.com/saint-christopher-and-nevis-statutory-rules-and-orders-no-39-of-2020-emergency-powers-covid-19-no-14-regulations/

