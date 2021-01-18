One additional COVID-19 case recorded

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 18 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts and Nevis has increased by one over the weekend, when another inbound traveller from the United States returned a positive test result.

In making the announcement today (Jan. 18), the Ministry of Health explained that St. Kitts & Nevis continues to experience a gradual increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19, with the latest being confirmed on Saturday (Jan. 16).The Ministry disclosed in a media statement that the returning national landed in the Federation on January 2, 2021 from the United States of America. And, as per the usual protocols, the patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels.

Since the reopening of the borders, St. Kitts and Nevis has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases popping up. This was expected by health officials, who have all been reiterating that fact before the borders were reopened.Though there has been no community spread in the Federation, citizens and residents have been urged to follow the health guidelines to prevent an outbreak on the islands.

READ MORE>>