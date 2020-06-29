One arrested for harbouring Haitians

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 29 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE have arrested and charged Mervin Maynard of Keys Village in relation to 13 adult male Haitians who were taken into custody for illegal entry into St. Kitts.

A joint search was conducted on Maynard’s premises on Monday afternoon (June 22) by members of the Police and Defence Forces as well as officials from the Immigration Department.Police reported that during the search, 13 male Haitian nationals were on the premises; 10 of them were apprehended and three others had managed to evade the officers by fleeing the scene.