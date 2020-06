Basseterre,St.Kitts June 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Flow wishes to notify its customers and the general public that our Retail Stores on St. Kitts & Nevis will be closed on Saturday, 20th June, 2020.

Flow apologizes for the inconvenience caused by this change.

Normal business hours resume on Monday, 22nd June at 8:00 am.