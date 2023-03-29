One dead, 16 missing in boat mishap

A boat mishap off the coast of Conaree early this morning (Mar. 28) has left one person dead, 16 others missing and members of the Police Force, Immigration and the Coast Guard are conducting investigations into the incident.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, 32 people of a yet to be determined nationality were travelling aboard sailing vessel Jenna B when it encountered some trouble.

Police reported that at the time of the incident, the vessel was 12 nautical miles South of Conaree.

Sixteen persons were rescued and removed from the water at about 03:00hrs and one appeared to be dead.

According to information garnered from the Antigua Broadcasting Station (ABS), the 30-foot vessel had reportedly capsized and sank between Antigua and St. Kitts, with only half of its passengers being rescued.