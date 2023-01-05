One hospitalized in critical condition

DESPITE pleas from the National Carnival Committee and the various law enforcement agencies for all to be on their best behaviour during Parade Day, a number of incidents have been reported.

One of those incidents is of a violent nature that left an individual warded at the Joseph N France General Hospital in a crtical condition.

Details of the incident have not yet been provided by the police, but Carnival Chairperson, Shannon Hawley made the announcement while providing results of the street activities.

She explained that the incidents were not connected to the troupes or any Carnival activity.