One in custody over Clarke’s shooting-death

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis July 18 2021(SKNVIBES)

ONE man, deemed a person of interest, is currently incustody assisting police with their investigations into the shooting-death of 36-year-old Travis Clarke of Newcastle, Nevis.

According to a police communiqué, the person of interest, accompanied by one of his parents, had turned himself in to the police yesterday (July 17).Clarke was shot and killed in the Happy Hill area on Friday (July 16).According to an earlier release from the police, sometime after 3:00 p.m. on Friday, ranks responded to a report of a shooting incident and, on arrival, found Clarke’s motionless body lying on the road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Clarke was sitting on a step in the Happy Hill Drive area when an armed assailant pursued him and shot him several times. He tried to run away from his assailant but eventually collapsed and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.Additional reports indicated that the armed assailant had threatened a female driver who was also in the area and took possession of her vehicle in which he made good his escape.

