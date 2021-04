Basseterre,St.Kitts March 31 2021 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE are on the hunt for the perpetrator of a shooting incident that left one man dead.

Lawmen confirmed to this media house that the incident occurred after 6:00 p.m. today (Mar. 31) and left Leon Phillip dead.Photos making rounds on social media showed a lifeless body on the ground with what appeared to be a gun in hand.

Police sources indicated to SKNVibes that no weapon was found on the man but investigations are ongoing.

