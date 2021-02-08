One more international traveller tests positive

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 6 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Federation last evening (Feb. 4) reported a further case of the Coronavirus when an international traveller returned a positive sample result on Thursday (Feb. 4).

In a media statement, the Ministry of Health noted that the Federation confirmed one additional case of the disease, which is a traveller who landed in the Federation on January 30, 2021 from the United States of America.As per usual, the patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival.

The Ministry did not indicate the gender of the individual and whether the individual provided a negative PCR Test based on the requirement Additionally, health officials did not say whether the person showed signs or symptoms that required the early test.

