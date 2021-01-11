One reportedly injured in shark attack in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts January 9 2021 (SKNVIBES)

ONE person is reported to be in a critical condition following a shark attack in the Federation this morning (Jan. 9).

Though details are still emerging, unconfirmed reports suggested that several people were part of a group that was attacked by the marine animal.Media reports suggested that one member of the group was severely injured and is currently at the hospital requiring immediate surgery.

SKNVibes reached out to the police for a comment but was unsuccessfully up to press time.

READ MORE>>