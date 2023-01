THE Federation has recorded its first homicide for 2023 when a male succumbed to his injuries following a brazen daylight shooting incident.

Police reported that two men were shot and injured yesterday afternoon (Jan. 11) in Bath Village, Nevis.

Both of them were transported to the Alexandra Hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

At the time of being notified of the incident, police were processing the scene and more information will be provided when available.