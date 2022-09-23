Ongoing training geared toward sensitizing local crop producers to the harmful effects of climate change

The Ministry of Agriculture continues its work to improve various aspects of crop production in an effort to better position the Federation with respect to food security. On September 21, 2022, six persons took part in the ‘Train the Trainer’ workshop to sensitize extension officers on the importance of accurate data collection, types of data to collect, data archiving and the relevance of the data collection to the inventory and to the country.

“This is a groundbreaking workshop for agriculture. We are focusing on Greenhouse gases in agriculture, just realizing that you have been chosen because you all are really the movers and shakers in the agriculture sector. And we really want to embrace you and to have you on board at the very beginning and also to have your feedback as we navigate through this new era of making agriculture in St. Kitts and Nevis more heard of in terms of climate change and recording greenhouse gases. I am sure that you all have heard about animal production and greenhouse gases and the sector producing more than one-third of the world’s greenhouse gases. So, with that in mind, we are also looking at the field production and greenhouse in terms of nitrogen,” said IICA Technical Specialist Sharon Jones.