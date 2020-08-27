Opening Remarks by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Leadership Matters on ZIZ – Tuesday, August 25th, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts August 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

My fellow citizens and residents, I thank you for tuning into ZIZ TV for Leadership Matters, our Federation’s most popular interactive talk show programme. Tonight, we continue our discussions on the stronger and safer future. the promise of a better life for every citizen and resident of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted our lives, put persons out of work, and undermined the ability of fathers and mothers to care for themselves and their families. Thankfully, we are people blessed by God. We have been exhibiting resilience, innovation and security in the face of the global pandemic, and as we imminently start in September celebrating the 37th Anniversary of nationhood we recommit that we are ready, willing and able to deliver the stronger and safer future in spite of the battering by COVID-19 and the falloff of $188 million in recurrent revenues over the first six (6) months of 2020 owing mainly to COVID-19.

This health and economic crisis has no precedent and no template to guide us. No leader before has faced such a monumental crisis or challenge. I promise to do all in my power with the Grace of God to lead our people to the Canaan land. A brighter day is at hand. Working together, we will succeed.

