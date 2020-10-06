Opening Remarks by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris On Leadership Matters – Tuesday, September 29th, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 1 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Fellow citizens and residents:

Tonight, we focus on a big issue of global concern – Our Stewardship of the Environment.

It is said in some quarters that the existence of Climate Change, NCDs and COVID-19 is a reflection of the poor state of planetary health. The crisis, we are told, is symptomatic of man’s poor stewardship of the natural systems, which support human civilization. Environmental degradation is a major concern here in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The degradation of our shorelines, the careless removal of our beach sand without concern for its replenishment, and the untidy nature of some parks and green areas must be matters for which all of us use our best efforts to contain and eliminate.

READ MORE>>