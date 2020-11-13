Opportunity to reduce the risk of a catastrophic COVID pandemic by urgent scale-up of prevention and control of NCDs, using an all-of-society approach

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 11 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On 11 March, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a global pandemic, one of at least 30 emerging infectious diseases that have made their way across the globe in the past 30 or so years.

The most disruptive event in our modern history, the COVID-19 pandemic, has exacerbated already unsustainable levels of global and racial economic inequality and health disparity, revealing the underlying pandemic of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly in vulnerable populations like the poor and the elderly, and also in low-resource countries.

Some estimates are that as many as 90 per cent of people dying from COVID-19 have a pre-existing or underlying NCD. The Lancet Global Health published an illuminating modelling study, suggesting that 20 per cent of the world’s population would be at an increased risk of severe COVID-19 should they become infected – mostly because of underlying NCDs.

