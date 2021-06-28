Outbound passengers can request pre-departure testing, says CMO Dr. Laws

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 26, 2021 (SKNIS)

All outbound passengers who are scheduled to travel during the two weeks of total lockdown will be permitted to have their pre-departure testing done, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws, during a Special NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing on Saturday, June 26.

“Over the next two week period of complete lockdown, there are persons who will be leaving St. Kitts and so they would require a pre-departure RT-PCR COVID-19 test and so we are recommending that once you have confirmed your flight arrangements we want you to call 662-9196,” said CMO Laws. “If you call that number you can make an appointment for you to come in and get your nasopharyngeal swab taken so that we can complete your RT-PCR test.”

Dr. Laws noted that once the lockdown is lifted persons can call 467-1136 to schedule an appointment. The sample can be taken at 7 a.m.during the weekday from Monday to Friday at the Basseterre Health Centre.

The fee of US $100 must be paid before a sample is taken.