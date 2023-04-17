Over 150 children enjoying Nevis Department of Youth’s Annual Easter Camp

The Nevis Department of Youth’s Annual Easter Camp is underway with more than 150 children participating in various fun activities.

The camp, which forms part of the Department’s activities for Youth Month, is being held on the periphery of the Nevis Athletics Stadium. The camp started on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 and on Thursday the campers were wrapping up a kite-making initiative and were being instructed on how to fly their kites safely.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Youth and Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), who sponsored the initiative, was on hand Thursday to assist the children with their kites.

“I am very happy to be here to support the Department of Youth with their Youth Month activities and more specifically with this kite-flying initiative. We had two days of kite-making and now we are having what I would like to call a kite-flying extravaganza because we see all the children here and they are very happy to be flying their kites.