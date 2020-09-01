Over 3000 kilograms of cleaning agents donated by St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commission in Canada

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 31, 2020 (SKNIS)

Her Excellency Ambassador Sherry Tross, St. Kitts and Nevis’ High Commissioner in Ottawa, Canada, procured over 3000 kilograms of green-certified lotion, soaps, hand sanitizers and concentrated disinfectant for use in hospitals and nursing homes across the Federation.At a brief handing over ceremony on Monday, August 31, 2020, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, the Honourable Mark Brantley, lauded the good work of the High Commissioner and others, noting that they continue to work for the good of the people.

“I would like to take a moment to congratulate Her Excellency Sherry Tross and congratulate those members of the St. Kitts and Nevis community in Canada – the diaspora – because they continue to demonstrate that wherever they happen to be physically their hearts and minds continue to be with us here in St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister Brantley. “I want to especially thank High Commissioner Tross for this initiative she has put in place to leverage humanitarian and other support for St. Kitts and Nevis in this very difficult time.”

The honourable minister indicated that the supplies will prove beneficial to health facilities in the Federation.“This generous supply of products which will be shared, of course, across healthcare sectors on both islands will ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be ready to support the health and well-being of our residents, especially our frontline workers who continue to perform essential services and keep our surroundings safe, as well as our international visitors when we reopen,” he said. “We continue in St. Kitts and Nevis to fight against COVID-19. Despite the success that we have had thus far, I think all of us understand that we cannot rest on our laurels but must continue in this fight against this disease… that has changed the world,” he added.

Minister Brantley said that H.E. Tross and other Ambassadors of the Federation around the world continue to give excellent service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.“We say diplomacy matters and it does and these are further indications of how hard our people work to continue to represent the best interest of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and continue to ensure that our people get such benefits as can be procured from these relationships,” the foreign affairs minister added.Minister Brantley said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs through H.E. Tross with support of the diaspora was able to mobilize funds to purchase the products.