Over 8,500 persons in St. Kitts and Nevis who were negatively affected due to the Novel Coronavirus Pandemic, have benefited from a payout of more than EC $22.7 million from the Social Security COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. This was revealed by Minister with Responsibility for Social Security, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, during his speech on Monday, February 01, 2020, to mark the 43rd Anniversary of St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board. “Over 8500 persons were provided with the COVID-19 fund grants, which served as stimulus payments in respect of the period, April to June 2020 in the first instance, and again in September 2020,” said Minister Hamilton. “This was a significant complement to the overall stimulus regime, orchestrated by our Team Unity government, as its initial early response, to the financial challenges facing so many of our people, when international and local commerce and industry, began to buckle, under the weight of the pandemic.” Minister Hamilton said that Social Security’s response to COVID-19 was highly ranked when compared to similar initiatives. “This support, (unmatched by any other institution), was instrumental in keeping our economy afloat and provided much-needed support to the insured populace,” he said. “This level of support is unprecedented, and I am advised, that it has been the only one of its kind across the region. It underscores the importance of Social Security as a crucial social safety net and the fundamental economic pillar of our society. Indeed, it also bears out our mantra that Social Security touches lives ‘from the cradle to the grave.’” Each insured person who was laid off or unemployed, including self-employed persons, as a result of the impact of COVID-19, was paid up to $1000 per month for three months in the first instance from the relief programme.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 01, 2021 (SKNIS)

St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board is celebrating 43 years of service to the Federation’s population, today, Monday, February 01, 2021.The occasion was marked by Minister responsible for Social Security, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, who delivered a national address on Monday (February 1, 2021) highlighting the past, present and future prospects of the insurance scheme.

He noted that the number of contributors in 1978, the first year of operation, stood at 12,119 persons with $3.3 million contributions collected. In 2019, those figures rose considerably with 30,437 contributors with $99.6 million in contributions collected for the period.

“You should all be well aware, that our Social Security Fund holds a reserve of $1.6 billion,” Minister Hamilton said in his address. “It remains a strong and resilient safety net for the thousands of workers who contribute to the fund weekly, and monthly, as the case may be, in preparation for timely response to their various contingencies, and very importantly, for the assurance of a secure source of income in their retirement years.”

In order to secure the future, the Board is considering the current structure of the programme and several reform measures.“There is a common-sense obligation upon us, to look at the best model of benefits and contributions, the best model of investment and the best model of administration; to implement reformed models of contributing to the fund base and of providing benefits,” the minister stated.

Honourable Hamilton added that “The goal is to develop and implement the best model, one that will serve the people who benefit now and one that will serve those who will be relying on Social Security for future benefits.”Wide-ranging consultations on reforms will be held with stakeholders including experts in the field and the general public.