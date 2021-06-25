Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine has 86 and 92 percent effectiveness against new variants of COVID-19- Dr. Cameron Wilkinson

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 24, 2021 (SKNIS)

Around the globe, countries continue to battle the COVID-19 virus in an effort to save lives and return to some sense of normalcy. Medical Chief of Staff of the Joseph N. France Hospital (JNF) Dr. Cameron Wilkinson in response to questions regarding the effectiveness of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against the new variants of COVID-19, stated that according to reports, St. Kitts and Nevis is well equipped for the fight.

“There is actually a report that came out on June 16, 2021, indicating that the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine holds a 92 percent effectiveness against the Delta variant and an 86 percent effectiveness against the Alpha variant. So, we are happy that we have the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. We have sent off our samples for genomic sequencing and when we get those results back we will get a fair idea as to whether or not we have a new variant here in the community. Until we get our results back, we need to continue to ensure that our citizens get protected by getting the vaccine that is available to them which is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine,” said Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

Dr. Wilkinson thanked persons who have thus far taken the vaccines and encouraged others who have not done so to do so at the soonest possible time, noting that over 300 plus people per day are returning for their second dose. The B.1.617.2 strain, officially known as the Delta variant, is worrying health officials across the world, including in the United States. The Delta variant now accounts for more than 6% of sequenced virus samples in the US.

As of Thursday 24th June, 2021, the Federation’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 35,659 total doses administered representing 68.3 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 13, 111 persons have received their second dose amounting to 39.7 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 455 as of June 24, 2021, the total number of confirmed cases stands at 425 with 324 active cases and 98 recovered cases. 410 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 20, 112 negative results and three COVID-19 related deaths