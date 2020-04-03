PAHO appeals for $95 million to help Latin America and the Caribbean cope with the COVID-19 pandemic

Washington, DC, 2 April 2020(SKNVIBES)

A donor appeal from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) is seeking $94.8 million to fund priority public health measures to help countries in Latin American and the Caribbean face the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19).The funds will be used to carry out PAHO’s COVID-19 Response Strategy, which in alignment with the World Health Organization (WHO) aims to save lives and slow transmission of the virus to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on health systems and population health, with a focus on countries that most need help.

“The spread of COVID-19 is accelerating in the Americas and we need to intensify actions to stop it,” said PAHO Director Carissa F. Etienne. “This new virus has shown that it can overload health services even in the most developed countries. We need to invest more to protect the most vulnerable, including health workers, and to save lives.”