PAHO assisting St. Kitts and Nevis complete its National Strategic Plan for combating communicable diseases

The Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) is currently assisting St. Kitts and Nevis with the completion of its National Integrated Plan for HIV/TB/STI/VH (viral hepatitis).

Once completed, the plan is expected to provide the Ministry of Health with a roadmap to guide the interventions required to effectively prevent and control these communicable diseases.

A team of consultants from PAHO is in the Federation and has begun meeting with various stakeholders critical to the completion and implementation of the strategic plan. The first event was a stakeholders meeting held at the Solid Waste Management Corporation conference room today, Monday, October 17, 2022.