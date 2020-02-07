PAHO providing technical cooperation to countries on novel Coronavirus

Washington, Feb. 6, 2020 (PAHO) (SKNVIBES)

The Pan American Health Organization is working with health ministries in Latin America and the Caribbean to help them prepare to deal with possible importations of cases of novel coronavirus.In a series of technical cooperation activities, PAHO experts in laboratories, preparedness, epidemiology, clinical management, infection prevention and control, and other areas are supporting public health officials in various countries.

In the area of diagnosis, PAHO is providing guidance and reagents to national public health laboratories including National Influenza Centers so they can perform laboratory tests to confirm or discard the presence of novel coronavirus. Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico, Paraguay, Ecuador and Surinam have already implemented the 2019.