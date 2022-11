As we are on the cusp of the Tourism Awareness Month “State of the Industry Event”, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority would like to introduce “MR. DARREN THOMPSON”, General Manager at Royal St. Kitts Hotel as one of the esteemed panelists for this event.

We invite stakeholders to ask questions of the panelists. Please submit questions via email at [email protected] or by hard copy to the offices of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.