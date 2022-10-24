PANELIST ANNOUNCEMENT — Mr. Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson

As we are on the cusp of the Tourism Awareness Month “State of the Industry Event”, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority would like to introduce tourism professional “MR. TROY “SPUDDY” HENDRICKSON”, CEO of Caribbean Journey Masters and Vibes Beach Bar & Grill as one of the esteemed panelists for this event.

We invite stakeholders to ask questions of the panelists. Please submit questions via email at [email protected] or by hard copy to the offices of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

Thank you for your cooperation.