Parade Day returns with very large turnout

AFTER a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the National Carnival Committee (NCC) had returned a successful Parade Day that was supported by hundreds of revellers and thousands of onlookers.

It followed the song ‘We outside again’, where everyone let off their frustration of being pent up for the last two years and all of the lockdowns.

That was echoed by the Chairperson of the National Carnival Committee (NCC), Shannon Hawley, who told SKNvibes Entertainment that the return was a success.

“It has been amazing! As you can see, there have been thousands of participants on the road, revellers with over 10 troupes from 17 folklore troupes, eight Mas Bands, it has been spectacular,” Hawley told this media house while witnessing the Parade on Forth Street.

Prior to the start of the pandemic in 2020, the 2019 Carnival Parade was also deemed a success with a large turnout.